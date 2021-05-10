When it comes to fashion trends and stylish looks, television actress Shweta Tiwari is always ahead of the game. The gorgeous actress definitely knows how to turn heads with her sartorial choices. Shweta came into the limelight after portraying the role of Prerna in the popular TV serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay and after that, she became the household name. Several people still know her as Prerna. Apart from her brilliant acting skills, she is also known for her on-point fashion. Shweta Tiwari never fails to give us major fashion goals. She is also an inspiration to many.

Time and again Shweta has managed to prove that 'age is just a number'. The 40-year-old actress stuns everyone whenever she shares a stunning picture of her on her social media handle. From a salwar suit to a comfy jumpsuit, she knows how to rock every look. Now, this summer if you are confused about what to add to your wardrobe then you must take a cue from Shweta Tiwari's closet. Be it for birthday parties, festivals, or anniversaries, you can take fashion inspiration from the Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress.

If you are someone who wants to look chic this summer, take a look at Shweta Tiwari's stylish closet here:

Easy Breezy

Summer Dress Vibes

Checkered Style

Simple-Yet--Stylish

Pretty, Hot and Well-Dressed

Shweta is a fitness enthusiast too; she has recently opened up about her weight transformation. Amid the pandemic-induced lockdown, she has managed to lose almost 10 kgs and she is looking absolutely surreal. The actress has also taken to her Instagram handle to share a few beautiful pictures of her wherein she can be seen flaunting her toned abs.

On the work front, apart from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shweta has been a part of several TV shows like Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Begusarai, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Comedy Circus among others. She also became the winner of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss 4 hosted by superstar Salman Khan.

