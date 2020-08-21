Malaika Arora is a fashion goddess in true sense and there's no doubt it. She is that diva from the glam world who can make any guy fall for her instantly, thanks to her on-point style picks and fit body. Currently, the actress has started shooting for her dance reality show India's Best Dancer and boy she is serving one stylish look after the other. For her first shoot, she had stunned one and all by opting for an icy toned lehenga-choli by Manish Malhotra. And now, amid the festive season of Ganesh Chaturthi, Arora opted for a silk saree and looked gorgeous. Malaika Arora Gleams in a Dazzling Silver Number By Manish Malhotra (View Pics).

She shared a few pictures of her saree look on Instagram and it's a perfect fashion inspiration this season. Malaika chose an orange-red traditional six-yard from the label Raw Mango and spelt wow. Adding to her style, the actress went the oxidised jewellery way that blended in quite well with her saree. A statement neckpiece, earrings, bracelet and rings is how she rounded her look. Malaika Arora's Alluring All-Blue Look Suits Her To a 'T!' (View Pics).

Check Out Malaika Arora's Pics Below:

Indeed, Malaika exactly knows what to wear when and that's what makes her special. She understands trends and every time brings something extraordinary to the table. Her latest look featuring a silk saree also reminds us to wear more desi attire and promote the weavers in India. You go, girl. Kudos. Stay tuned!

