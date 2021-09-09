Shriya Saran is all excited to shift her base back to Mumbai from Barcelona. The actress who will celebrate her 39th birthday on August 11, recently made headlines when she announced her next acting venture, Gamanam. The actress attended its media launch and her stunning red outfit for the occasion had our attention. Considering red as a colour is all festive, the outfit is certainly a good suggestion to wear for the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. RRR: Shriya Saran to Play Ajay Devgn’s Wife in SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus?

Shriya picked a self embroidered red sharara from the house of Anushree Reddy and needless to say, she looked like a million bucks. It was a simple three-piece suit and Saran styled it really well. She ditched all the chunky jewellery and opted for a pair of statement earrings to go with. Highlighted cheeks, soft pink lips, nude eye makeup, well-defined brows and her beach waves completed her look further. The look was apt for the occasion and Shriya nailed it to the hilt. Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Yami Gautam's Traditional Magenta Saree Has Festive Written All Over It (View Pics).

Shriya Saran in Anushree Reddy

Shriya Saran (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With Ganesh Chaturthi festivities kickstarting in the city tomorrow, girls are busy picking and finalising their right outfits. But for those who are still confused and need a helping hand may be, should definitely take some style cues from Saran and her new fashion outing. It's simple, subtle and looks divine!

