She is deemed as Bollywood's First Wife! Quite rightly for varied reasons. She dabbles being a star wife, film producer and designer having designed spaces for high-profile celebrities, all with subdued aplomb. She is often known to keep a low profile, is media-shy but always stirs up a silent storm with her fashionable offerings. Understanding fine subtleties of what suits her with a signature glam, Gauri Khan exemplifies fine fashion flawlessly. She pulls off laid back luxury with a nonchalance, sophistication and elegance. Not a trend hound but someone who has picked up a style play that has some tried and tested silhouettes, cuts and colours. Shimmer isn't everyone's cup of tea but showing the world just how to do it subtly, Gauri Khan's many style moments are laced with shine, bling and shimmer. She turns a year older today. We briefed up a style capsule of some of these high-fashion moments.

A layered hairdo with subtle makeup dominates all of her styles. Here's a closer look at her styles. Shah Rukh Khan's Family Portrait with Aryan, Suhana, AbRam and Gauri Khan Deserves to be Framed Right Away.

For the Bachchan Diwali 2019 soiree, Gauri wore a pale pink glittery lehenga by Falguni and Shane Peacock. Signature glam accompanied.

Gauri Khan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For a book launch event, Gauri teamed up a Balmain blazer with skinny denims and sparkly Louboutin pumps. A bronzed glam and wavy hairdo completed her look.

Gauri Khan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Gauri attended the Mehta-Ambani wedding last year flaunting a Falguni and Shane Peacock saree. Dainty diamond jewellery, subtle glam accompanied.

Gauri Khan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the Vogue Power List 2019, Gauri coordinated in black with SRK with a black Amit Aggarwal gown. Wavy hair and bronzed glam with shimmery blue eyelids completed her look.

Gauri Khan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the Dharmatic Entertainment bash at her store, Gauri wore a red Alexandre Vauthier gown featuring a plunging neckline with silver sandals. A bronzed glam and wavy hair completed her look.

Gauri Khan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Gauri attended the Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra wedding reception earlier this year with a beaded Falguni and Shane Peacock gown. Wavy hair, an emerald necklace and nude glam completed her look.

Gauri Khan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Gauri hosted a designer Monisha Jaising's 25th-anniversary event at her store wearing a sequin dress with a sash by the designer with spiked Louboutins, wavy hair and nude glam. Suhana Khan Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s Daughter’s Pics With Her Family And Besties Are Too Good To Miss!

Gauri Khan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Showing us how there is ample elegance in minimalism, Gauri Khan delights. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).