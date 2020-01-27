Grammys 2020 Worst Dressed: Billie Ellish, Jamilla Jamil, Nikita Dragun, Tove Lo Lead the Pack of Uninspiring Styles!

Worst Dressed at Grammys 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards transpiring at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Billed as "music's biggest night", the Grammys 2020 festivities kicked off at lunchtime and stretching out into the night. It recognizes the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year. Popstar Lizzo leads the nominations this year, with eight in total, including album and song of the year while Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X are close behind with six each. Alicia Keys reprised her role as the host of the ceremony. The worst dressed list saw the likes of Billie Ellish, Jamilla Jamil, Nikita Dragun led the bandwagon.

Here is a closer look.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish’s all fluorescent and black ensemble was gross and topped by a bejeweled face mask. Grammys 2020: Joy Villa Turns Up Wearing a 'Trump 2020 - Impeached and Re-elected' Dress on the Red Carpet and Netizens Don't Know How to React.

Billie Eilish at Grammys 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jamilla Jamil

This look by Romona Keveza was royally ruined by the mesh gap detailing.

Jamila Jamil at Grammys 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nikita Dragun

As eccentric as this YouTuber’s nude look may seem, it just fails to evoke a wow.

Nikita Dragun at Grammys 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tove Lo

Matching the lingerie with your footwear can lead to disastrous results, elucidated perfectly by this singer whose pantsuit moment was big ridicule to the whole ubiquitous vibe of power suits.

Tove Lo at Grammys 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rosalia

It looks like she decided to go for a party and made a pitstop at the Grammys! Uninspiring and tepid, Rosalia could have taken more efforts, we say!

Rosalia at Grammys 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So which of these celebrities did you love the most? Do let us know by dropping in a comment.