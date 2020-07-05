You can totally bet on Hailey Baldwin Bieber when it comes to shelling out style goals. The stunner is currently having a pleasant time with her husband and singing sensation, Justin Bieber. After making splash on the internet with their cutesy pictures and also with their posts supporting Black Lives Matter, they headed to Utah. Hailey posted a bunch of pictures from their road trip that will make anybody green with envy amid lockdown! To add to this, recently, she also posted two more snaps that scream HOT! Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Take a Romantic Trip to Utah and Their PDA-Filled Pictures are Too Cute to Miss!.

The 23-year-old TV personality shared a mirror selfie where she is seen posing for a mirror selfie. She sported a multi-colour over-sized hoodie along with similar trousers. However, she flaunts her belly and bikini bottom while taking the selfie. In another one, the beauty is seen giving a glimpse of her neon orange bikini. She accesorized the look with a watch, hat and neck chains. Check out the pictures below.

Hailey Baldwin's Beach Bod!

View this post on Instagram @drewhouse @c.syresmith A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on Jul 4, 2020 at 10:44am PDT

The duo shared multiple snaps from their road trip in two parts. They experimented with stylish outfits, showered some love on animals, had a relaxed time by nature and also enjoyed by the pool. Of course, their first trip after lockdown was a hit! Coming back to Hailey's new pics, how do you like her new sexy avatar?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2020 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).