Hansika Motwani recently got married to beau Sohail Kathuria in a very grand Jaipur wedding. And while the wedding was an extremely regal affair, we simply couldn't stop obsessing over the stunning red wedding lehenga. The outfit was designed by Rimple and Harpreet and it had grandeur written all over it. However, this wasn't the first time when any celebrity's wedding lehenga had our attention. Before Hansika, we had our Bollywood beauties like Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra whose stunning red wedding attires had grabbed our eyeballs. Christmas 2022: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday's Non-Red Looks To Try for X-Mas Celebration This Year!

While Anushka Sharma set the ball rolling for a 'non-red' wedding outfit, her contemporaries preferred going the traditional way. From Bipasha Basu to Deepika Padukone and Yami Gautam, some of these B-town beauties opted for a traditional red wedding look and needless to say, they all looked divine. From ethereal sarees to beautiful lehenga cholis, while their styles did vary, the outcome was always pristine and dreamy. In fact, Hansika's recent wedding pictures prompted us to curate a list of all the tinsel town brides who opted for different shades of red for their big day! Have a look at it right below. Christmas 2022: Sonam Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kajol's Recent Appearances in Red That Set the Mood for Xmas.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, whose wedding look is your ultimate favourite? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2022 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).