Happy Birthday, Adriana Lima! The gorgeous former Victoria's Secret Angel, Adriana Lima da Silva turns 39 today. The breathtakingly sexy Brazilian model and actress has been one of the most popular Victoria's Secret Angel from 1999 to 2018. VS's longest-running model and named "the most valuable Victoria's Secret Angel" in 2017. Adriana is extremely popular on Instagram as well and boasts of 12.5m followers on the social media platform. She keeps sharing hottest pictures of herself, whether it is her presence on Vogue's cover or just a post-workout picture. Lima started modelling has the mere age of 13 when she won a competition in her native Brazil. At 15, she was placed second in the "Ford Supermodel of the World Contest," and she never looked back ever since.

However, her fans were left heartbroken when Adriana Lima announced in 2018 that she's hanging up her wings and saying goodbye to Victoria's Secret. Adriana owns a prolific modelling career to flaunt. Lasting for two decades and numerous Victoria's Secret runway show, the supermodel work is surely an inspiration to many. The gorgeous Brazilian beauty won hearts all over the world and chose to quit the popular lingerie brand in 2018. She posted a heartfelt message on Instagram that read. "Dear Victoria, Thank you for showing me the world, sharing your secrets, and most importantly not just giving me wings but teaching me to fly. And all the love to the best fans in the world Love, Adriana" Check post:

Here are some of the hottest pictures of the birthday girl:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on May 17, 2020 at 5:45pm PDT

Mesmerising!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Feb 20, 2020 at 12:59pm PST

Elegance At Its Best

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Feb 10, 2020 at 4:14pm PST

That Smile!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Nov 15, 2019 at 9:54am PST

HOT is an understatement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Aug 28, 2019 at 7:53am PDT

Serene

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on May 12, 2020 at 3:00pm PDT

Eyes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Mar 10, 2020 at 2:06pm PDT

Sexy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Feb 9, 2020 at 9:11am PST

String Bikini Style

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Nov 23, 2019 at 11:09am PST

BTS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Nov 15, 2019 at 9:03pm PST

Perfection

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Nov 4, 2019 at 12:05pm PST

OMG

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Sep 22, 2019 at 11:47am PDT

The year 2020 has been great for her as she started off by releasing her highly anticipated Privé Revaux sunglasses collection. She was also holidaying in Miami and shared her happiness on Instagram with a caption that read, “GRATEFUL TO BE WITH MY KIDS AND FRIENDS [In] M.I.A.M.I. – Florida,” at the beginning of the year. She was grateful for the chance to social-isolate with her family. The model also went viral recently for sharing a bomb snap of her lounging on an outdoor couch in a very skimpy swimsuit.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).