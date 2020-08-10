Happy Birthday, Kylie Jenner! Born on August 10, 1997, the sexy beauty turns 23 today. The American media personality, socialite, model, and businesswoman. She has starred in the E! reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians since 2007 and is the founder and owner of cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics. In 2014 and 2015, Time magazine listed the Jenner sisters on their list of the most influential teens in the world, citing their considerable influence among youth on social media. As of November 2019, with over 150 million followers, she is one of the most-followed people on Instagram. In 2017, Jenner was placed on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list, making her the youngest person to be featured on the list. Kylie Jenner made headlines last year when Forbes declared her the world's youngest "self-made" billionaire at age 21, thanks to her makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics. ... Jenner founded Kylie Cosmetics in 2015 and claimed to have brought in $400 million in revenue in its first 18 months, per Forbes.

Neon Green Never Looked So Good!

Neon Green String Bikini

Raising Temperature In The Dessert

High-Rise Bikini

Super Hot

Kylie Jenner In a High-Rise Monokini

Sizzling!

Bikini With Braids

Vintage Vibes

The release of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s collaborative single “WAP” on Friday brought with it an equally vivacious music video, which has since sat at the top of YouTube’s trending page. The video features a slew of famous guests: Normani, Rosalía, Mulatto, Sukihana, Rubi Rose and Kylie Jenner, who makes a dramatic 20-second appearance clad in leopard print. However, some fans aren’t pleased with Jenner’s cameo.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2020 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).