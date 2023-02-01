Former One Direction member, Harry Styles celebrates his birthday on February 1. He who started his journey to fame as a singer is now a name that Hollywood's obsessed with. Harry has soon become a sensation of some sort in the west and well, it's for all the good reasons. His acting performances are decent but his ability to present himself is terrific. Harry Styles is a fashion force to reckon with and the more we say, the less it would justify his smart wardrobe. Harry Styles Serves You an Androgynous Look As He Strikes a Sexy Pose on a Bike! (View Pic).

Harry Styles' personal sense of styling is outstanding. From printed suits to carrying a lady's bag as his accessory, there's never a dull moment on the red carpet when Styles is around. He knows how to dress up and make heads turn and he's only getting better at it. A fresh of breath air on the red carpet, Harry is certainly making all the fashionistas go green with envy. They like him, they adore him but they certainly fail to understand how good he's getting at fashion. Harry Styles' choices aren't everyone's cup of tea. And his birthday is a great opportunity for us to reminisce about some of his best moments. So let's have a look. AMAs 2022 Complete Winners List: Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, BTS Win Big at the American Music Awards!

Harry Styles (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Harry Styles (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Harry Styles (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Harry Styles (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Harry Styles (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Harry Styles (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Harry Styles (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Harry Styles!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2023 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).