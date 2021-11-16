Harry Styles is a beautiful lad who's talented as well as a fashion gem. Now, recently, he posed for a beauty brand and did not let his fans down. As the singer-actor took the internet by storm with his latest androgynous look that comprises of baggy purple pants paired with a black ripped-fitted sleeveless top. The man has time and again proved that style has no gender and this time was no different. Kudos!

Harry Styles Fashion:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

