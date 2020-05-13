Hina Khan Cannes Nostalgia: A Debut With Too Glam to Give a Damn Spunk, Couture Brilliance and a Flawless Beauty Game!

Hina Khan Cannes Debut Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hina Khan! She charmed us as Akshara in the much-loved serial, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai but stirred up a storm as a contestant on Bigg Boss 11 with her unabashed sass and shenanigans. It would be safe to say that Hina Khan has soared high and her fashionable tidings have undergone a terrific and magnanimous metamorphosis. A worthy testimony of her unfathomed fame was the Cannes calling in 2019. Hina debuted at the prestigious Mecca of cinema, fashion and creativity to unveil the poster of her film, Lines. While she did aplomb her way to the Cannes, she also bundled in a whole lot of couture chicness with her. Hina teamed with ace fashion stylist Sayali Vidya for her rendezvous at the French Riviera. Blessed with supple skin, pretty face, a lithe frame and signature chutzpah, Hins blazed all the way through. Right from glittering and posing in front of shutterbugs to playing dress up for photo calls, Hina Khan had us glued into her tirade. She accentuated and notched up the ante with a fabulous beauty game.

Hina Khan's tryst with high-fashion at the Cannes International Film Festival 2019 resulted in a versatile arsenal worth a reckon. Ahead, we rounded up a brief fashion capsule of Hina Khan's charismatic style. Draped in a Chiffon Saree, Hina Khan Channelises Her Inner Yash Raj Heroine at the Lions Gold Awards 2020.

Hina debuted on the red carpet at the second premiere on day two of the Cannes Film Festival for ‘Bacurau’ wearing a Ziad Nakad gown featuring all of the drama like a train, plunging neckline and embellishments. Jewellery from Azotiique by Varun Raheja and a simple updo with subtle glam completed her look.

Another day, another red carpet drama saw Hina experiment with a metallic silver-grey glossy gown from Alin Le' Kal. A mini dress with strapless bodice and a flowy train was teamed with strappy metallic heels, subtle makeup and a half updo. Hina Khan’s After Shower Selfie Is Here To Wash Away All Your 'Troubles' With Some 'Bubbles'.

A sunny day in Cannes saw Hina stun in a geometric dress by Maison Armine Ohanyan was teamed with metallic strappy sandals by Truffle Collection, nude glam and an updo.

Doing blue on blue for an interview with Anupama Chopra, Hina teamed Maison Armine Ohanyan separates featuring a light blue coloured shirt and printed bottom pants with cut-outs. Metallic pumps by Dech Barroucci, a messy wavy ponytail, earrings by Outhouse and nude glam upped her look.

For the poster launch of her film Lines, Hina took to a green-toned Rami Al Ali Pret a Porter gown featuring a belt on the waist. Black embellished pumps, a textured wavy hair with centre-parting, delicately lined eyes and nude brown lips completed her look.

For a round of interviews, Hina took to a pink pantsuit by Sahil Kochhar, jewellery by Sapna Mehta, dusty pink pointy toes, textured curls and nude glam. Hina Khan’s Orange, White and Gold Saree Is A Complete Show-Stealer!

Not the one to jump aboard the trend bandwagon, Hina Khan and her sartorial interpretations at Cannes 2019 deserve every applause for its sheer brilliance, grit and grace.