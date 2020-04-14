Hina Khan’s After Shower Selfie Is Here To Wash Away All Your 'Troubles' With Some 'Bubbles' (View Pic)

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hina Khan is one of the most stylish actresses from the Telly world. Not just a supreme figure in the acting department, the babe has also been a stunner when it comes to fashion. From sashaying down the red carpet at Cannes in sheer delight to even serving gorgeousness on a regular day, Hina is just perfect. The girl is a surely a treat to watch onscreen but due to coronavirus outbreak, we bet her fans might be missing her presence and how. And well, while the actress is keeping her fans glued via her Instagram, her latest photo is all things sexy. Hina Khan Shows Off Sexy Cleavage in This Hot Pantsuit Avatar! View Pic of Hacked Actress.

Hina took to her IG and shared a picture of herself wherein she can be seen clad in a white bathrobe with wet hair. The photo has been breaking the internet right from the time the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared it online. Be it her poise or attitude, Hina's looks stunning and how. Apart from the pic, it's also Hina's post caption which is so bang-on. “Washing away all the troubles with some bubbles.. Happiness is.. A warm shower”, she captioned the image. Hina Khan Shares a Tutorial on Making Homemade, Reusable Masks for Prevention Against COVID-19 (Watch Video).

Check Out Hina Khan's Latest IG Post Below:

Indeed, fans are happy Miss Hina! Not just selfies, Khan is also sharing awareness and educative posts with fans with an aim to help them learn something fruitful amid the crisis. The former Bigg Boss contestant recently had shared a video about how to make a mask at home to fight COVID 19. Stay tuned!