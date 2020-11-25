Hina Khan is a perfect example of everything fashionable. Right from her Cannes days till now, her closet is full of experimental outfits which every girl would love to steal and how. Recently, the actress once again served her fans a stylish look which she wore for an awards night. Not just her outfit, but Hina's makeup game was also on-point and we are mesmerised as usual. The sensational star wore an Edward Arsouni attire in shade monochrome that made her look nothing less than a dream come true. Hina Khan Is Redefining Fusion and Edgy Fashion With Her Latest Instagram Post (View Pics).

Elaborating on her look, the one-shoulder dress had a thigh-high slit and also quite a dramatic feel to it. With her hair tied up, winged eye-liner, dewy make-up and a red lip, the actress looked phenomenal. Note: the sexy looking outfit comes at a heavy price tag. This Edward Arsouni's couture is sold online at the price of $ 1700 which when converted into Indian currency comes at Rs 1.25 lakhs. Hina Khan Birthday Special: Glamour Is Her Perpetual State of Mind, As Are Comfort and Sass!

Check Out The Pics Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Here's Proof:

Hina Khan Outfit (Photo Credits: Edward Arsouni Website)

The above stylish piece can be bought online from Edward Arsouni's website and is named sequined gown under its collection of Spring-Summer 2021. The sequined details on the shoulder is what makes this gown modern as well as edgy. Coming back to Hina, she has always stunned us and this time was no different. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2020 04:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).