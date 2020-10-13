Television sweetheart and a daring fashionista, Hina Khan is the ultimate queen of sass every girl on Earth looks upto. She has the guts to experiment and that's what makes her different from the regular herd. Currently, she is casting a magical spell with her style shenanigans on Bigg Boss 14 as a mentor and boy we are smitten by her fashionable moves. However, today we are going to talk about the black dress which she wore during the nomination day inside the house. Hina's cutesy little short dress by Nikhita Tandon looked damn pretty on her. Hina Khan Soaking in her Own Sunshine in this Yellow Sakshi Khetterpal Outfit for Bigg Boss 14 (View Pics).

Elaborating on it, the LBD is a V-neck poly-georgette pleated couture with white lace all over it. We must also admit that the dress happens to be our favourite and so we searched the ditto garment on the designer's website and surprisingly it's a bit expensive. The one-piece is sold online at a price of Rs 23, 500. FYI, high-end brands do not sell their outfits at cheaper rates as it's all about the goodwill. Hina Khan Birthday Special: Glamour Is Her Perpetual State of Mind, As Are Comfort and Sass!

Check Out Hina Khan's Pics Below:

Here's The MRP Of The Dress:

Hina Khan Dress (Photo Credits: Nikhita Tandon)

So, in short, if you wanna look like Hina, then probably you need to spend almost 23K and buy the outfit. And well, according to us that's too much of moolah for a salaried or a middle-class person. However, as they say, art has no price and considering the intricate work and one's desire to look like the actress, you can definitely go for it if you have the money, honey. Stay tuned, stay stylish!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2020 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).