Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan Feels People Should Stop Watching The Show So That The Makers Are Forced To Change The Format

Hina feels the makers have given a lot of liberty to the contestants this year (picture credit - Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 is coming to an end on February 16. The journey that began in September last year is finally coming to an end in less than two weeks and needless to say, a lot of people are eagerly looking forward to the Grand Finale. This season has turned out to be the most successful one in terms of TRPs. It is this success that led the makers to extend the show for one full month. Bigg Boss 13 had its share of entertainment, drama and the fights. While some contestants like Arti Singh managed to impress the viewers with their attitude, some like Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz irked not only the fans, but also host Salman Khan with their constant fights. The two really crossed the limits multiple times and almost came to fists and blows.

Basically, none of the previous editions of Bigg Boss had so much physical confrontation and unruly behaviour, and former contestant and actress Hina Khan has said that the makers have given the liberty to the contestants this season and that things were not the same when she was in the house two years back. "After watching this season of 'Bigg Boss,' I'm like, 'I didn't do anything during my time on the show.' This season is crazy and people are out there," Hina was quoted by PTI. "But I always feel we should not really blame the celebrities inside the house because they are being allowed to do that. I also don't blame the makers and creators because that's their format. They have given this liberty to push, hit and abuse people in this season. It wasn't there in my season," she added. Bigg Boss 13: After Vishal Aditya Singh, Mahira Sharma To Get Eliminated In A Mid-Week Eviction?

Hina also added that people like to watch celebrities fighting on national television and that the makers are only giving the fans what they want to watch. "We, who are watching the show, are responsible. We wait for the next episode. They are giving people what they want to watch. If people stop watching the show, they will change the format," Hina said. Well, we cannot agree more. It's sad that Bigg Boss has become synonymous with fights and drama. What are your thoughts? Let us know by tweeting to us @LatestLY.