Holi 2021 is here! However, this year due to the coronavirus in the air, there are restrictions on parties and public gatherings. But that does not mean you’ll not dress up on this day, right? So, just in case you are the one scrolling the internet to get some outfit ideas on what to wear on Holi, fret not, as we’ve got you covered. We have compiled a list of Bollywood celebrity inspired outfits that are a perfect fit for the occasion. Yes, we all know 'white' is the colour mostly worn on this day and so we’ve curated attires in the same shade. Holi Fashion: Deepika Padukone, Mouni Roy, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor Lend Us Some Sleek Style Vibes!

Right from Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, the list below sees some B-townie inspired styles which you can flaunt this Holi. Be it at a family lunch, dinner or even if you are planning to just chill on the festive day, here’s your fashion guide. Have a look at it and bookmark it for your own good. Holi Mein Rangeele Song For Rangwali Holi 2021: Mouni Roy, Varun Sharma & Sunny Singh-Starrer Energetic Number Sets the Tune Right For the Festival of Colours (Watch Video).

Shahid Kapoor’s Perfectly Fitted Desi Outfit!

Janhvi Kapoor’s Tie-Dye Top Paired With Jeans!

If Looking Simple Is On Your Mind, Then Take Inspo From Saif Ali Khan!

Ananya Giving You The Chilling Vibes!

Sara Ali Khan’s Palazzo-Kurta Combo!

Kartik Aaryan Serving A Printed Option For Men!

That’s it, peeps! These are some of the in-trend Holi outfit ideas for the ones who are still unaware of what to flaunt this colourful festival. So, which star are you gonna replicate this Holi? Tell us your answer in the comment section below. Happy Holi!!

