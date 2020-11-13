Diwali is almost here and the most exciting part about this festival is to see people dressing up to the ‘t’. This year due to COVID-19, celebrations are supposed to be low key, but that does not mean one can’t put their best fashion foot forward. While you’ll find tonnes of celebrity inspired ideas on 'what to wear' on the D-day, little is talked about earrings; the most important accessory that can elevate your overall getup. Here today we’ve compiled pictures of Television stars who give you many options on what kind of earrings you can pick to look gorgeous this festive season. Diwali 2020 Outfit Ideas: Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Hina Khan's Style Offerings that You Can Explore this Festive Season (View Pics).

Be it a delicate piece or something out of the box, stars like Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Nia Sharma are here to your rescue. So, if you are the one who has already decided the outfit for Diwali, but puzzled on what kind of earrings to match, worry not, as we are here to guide you. Check it out. Diwali 2020: Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan – Here’s Your Bollywood Celeb-Inspired Style Guide to Look Glam This Festive Season!

Hina Khan - Jhumkas

Fabulous is the word when we see a picture of Hina Khan dressed in a desi attire. However, what people miss is that she always makes a point on how to create an impact by opting for the right accessory. And here’s some jhumka options by the only sassy Komolika of Indian TV.

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Surbhi Chandna - Chunky Earrings

Up next, we have the current Naagin of TV, Surbhi Chandna who has always served some chunky and bold earrings goals. Have a look.

Surbhi Chandna Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nia Sharma - Chandbalis

Yeah we know, what you are missing, chandbalis right? Well, it’s Nia Sharma on the list who’ve flaunted the many types of those balis and inspired one and all to take notes. Diwali 2020: Nia Sharma’s White Lehenga Embroidered With Petals and Motifs Will Inspire Your Floral Desire This Festive Season (View Pics).

Nia Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande - Delicate Bauble Earrings

In case you are not at all a showsha person, Ankita Lokhande’s delicate baubles collection can definitely make you stand out from the crowd.

Ankita Lokhande (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anita Hassanandani - Pure Gold

Last on our list is mommy-to-be Anita who is here for the ones who are looking only for earrings in shade gold. The size and shapes are different, but the feeling when you’ll wear them will be pure gold.

Anita Hassanandani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That’s it, guys! Remember don’t just look for a pair of earrings to match with your outfit but try and make a statement. Scroll through the photos above and bookmark your favourite one. So, which TV star from the list is your pick? Tell us in the comment section below. Happy Diwali. Stay tuned!

