Janhvi Kapoor stunned everyone with her latest pictures as she turned a bride for designer Manish Malhotra's latest collection. The ace designer launched his new bridal collection and had Janhvi Kapoor all decked up and ready to walk the aisle in a gorgeous lehenga. Janhvi took to Instagram to share the stunning pictures that saw her looking like one of the most beautiful bride ever as she wrote, "Can you hear the shehnai?" in her post. Kapoor looked her absolute best and we couldn't take our eyes off the series of snaps that she shared. Janhvi Kapoor Sparkling Like a Sunshine With Her Moods Aplenty for the Digital Promotions of Gunjan Saxena!

In the pictures, Janhvi is seen wearing a henna green lehenga. She is seen sporting a veil and all decked up in heavy traditional jewellery. Sharing the pictures, Janhvi wrote, "Can you hear the शहनाई playing or is it just me So happy I got to be a part of @manishmalhotra05 ‘s exquisite new collection." The pictures received a lot of love from her fans as well as colleagues from the industry. Also, Stylist Mohit Rai reacted writing, “Dead" whereas actor Manav Vij commented, “Beautiful and elegant." This bridal look of Janhvi is equal parts elegant and festive. The henna shade is certainly an uncommon choice but a classy one at that. Janhvi Kapoor Shows Why Strokes Of Sunshine Yellow Will Always Make You Smile!

Check Out Janhvi Kapoor's Bridal Look For Manish Malhotra's Collection:

Janhvi Kapoor's Stunning Bridal Avatar in Manish Malhotra's New Collection:

View this post on Instagram Enjoyed this vibe 👰 A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Sep 23, 2020 at 10:09am PDT

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which received raving reviews from critics as well as audiences. The film went for an OTT release on Netflix due to the pandemic forcing theatres to remain shut. Janhvi has several other projects lined up which will now be facing delays including, Dostana 2, Roohi Afzana and Takht.

