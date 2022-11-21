Stepmom actress Jena Malone celebrates her birthday on November 21. The American actress often hailed for being a talented actress also has an exciting personality and a terrific sense of styling. Jena's red carpet avatars are supremely delicious for your eyes and each time, she has outdone her previous attempt. Now, we like taking notes whenever we see anything impressive in the fashion world and Jena has usually compelled us to take tons of such notes. Consecration: Jena Malone, and Danny Huston Begin Shoot of Their Supernatural Horror Thriller in London.

From a classic red hot gown with a thigh-high slit to something more princessy, Jena has managed to offer a variety when it comes to her designs on the red carpet. She attempts to nail all these different looks and guess what, she succeeds almost all the time. Over the years, we have only grown fond of this American beauty, and no such thing will make us adore her any less. With her charming smile and confident persona, Jena manages to make us fall in love with her, harder each time. And on this super sweet note, we grab the opportunity to reminisce some of her best fashion appearances from the recent past. After all, there's no better way than this to celebrate her special day, right? So go ahead and have a look at her most fashionable avatars. Jena Malone Birthday: Five Best Movies of the Actress That You Can Watch On Her Special Day.

Happy Birthday, Jena Malone!

