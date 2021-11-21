Sucker Punch actress Jena Malone celebrates her birthday today. Besides being an actress, she's also a photographer and is known for being a part of both - blockbuster and independent movies. Over the years, Malone has cemented her place in Hollywood and has been a part of several prominent releases. Her recent release is Porcupine where she plays the role of an orphan who puts herself up for adoption. While it didn't receive any critical acclamation, Malone was lauded for her performance. Consecration: Jena Malone, Danny Huston Begin Shoot of Their Supernatural Horror Thriller in London.

To have a closer look at the rest of her filmography, we have picked some of her best releases so far. Have a look at the five best movies starring Jena Malone that you should watch on her big day.

Pride & Prejudice

The more we say about this movie, the less it would justify. While Keira Knightley is the real star of this movie, Jena Malone was equally delightful as one of the Bennet sisters. They live under the constant pressure of their mom who wants them to find some wealthy bachelors. The movie is based on a novel and it has been adapted several times but never as well as this one. A 'Pride and Prejudice'-themed Dating Show is Coming to Peacock.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

Another book adaptation, this movie series gave Jennifer Lawrence instant fame and recognition. But Jena Malone as Johanna Mason was also appealing to your eyes. The perfect sequel to The Hunger Games, this one had a really good plot and performances as well.

Stepmom

Even Bollywood couldn't resist having its remake. While ours had a strong star cast in Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol and Arjun Rampal, the OG had Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon and Ed Harris. Jena played one of his kids, Anna and if we have to describe this movie in one word, we'd say, beautiful.

Saved

An Evangelical Christian teenager is told that her boyfriend is gay. So, in order to 'cure' his homosexuality, she decides to have sex with him but ends up getting pregnant. Things take a bad turn when her own set of friends turn against her but her faith brings in a few supporters.

Contact

Another book adaptation, this one belongs to the sci-fi genre. When a radio astronomer discovers the existence of aliens, a team of scientists decipher their instructions to build a machine. It brings together three different elements of science, politics and faith together to weave a beautiful tale.

Happy Birthday, Jenna Malone!

