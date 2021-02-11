Jennifer Aniston won hearts by playing Rachel Green in one of the Television's most loved series, FRIENDS. Not just her acting on the sitcom, but the babe's hairdo and 90s style was also quite popular during those days. Now, the time has changed and so is the fashion scenario. But having said that, until date, Jennifer has been slaying in the style department with her on-trend style. She has maintained the 'America's Sweetheart' status and is making noise with her style shenanigans. And as she celebrates her birthday today (Feb 11), we are about to take you on a fashion tour which features Aniston's best red carpet looks. Jennifer Aniston Gets Special Birthday Wishes From 'Mondler' as Friends Stars Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox Post Heartfelt Posts (See Pics).

Over the years, Jennifer has evolved when it comes to style. Her fashion has gotten better and there's this simplicity even in the most dramatic outfit of hers. If we put in fewer words, her style ethos is a blend of when classic meets the modern-chic. So, on this occasion, let's have a look at some of her fashionable wins on the red carpet. Check it out. Jennifer Aniston Attends Sandra Bullock’s 56th Birthday; Girls Pals Show Us How to Party in the Times of COVID-19.

Jennifer Looks Royal In This Vintage Dior Gown For SAG Awards 2020!

At 77th Annual Golden Globes 2020 In A Black Dress With Train!

This Pinstriped Dress With An Asymmetrical Hem Is Chic!

Jennifer aka Rachel's Love For Black Is Visible and How!

An Alluring Suiting By Gucci For Critics Choice Awards 2015!

A Mini With A Dash Of Shimmer... Quite A Sexy Attempt!!!!

Aniston Slaying It In That Plunging Neckline, Thigh-High Slit Outfit By Versace!

Flashing Her Sex Appeal In A Black Leather Bustier Layered With Blazer and Pants!

That's it, guys! These are some handpicked and THE BEST red carpet style stints of the TV actress. One thing to note is that Aniston does not like it over-the-top and also has a thing for the colour black. Indeed, her fashion is getting stronger with age and we are impressed. Happy Birthday, Jennifer Aniston. Stay tuned!

