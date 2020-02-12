Jennifer Aniston Gets Special Birthday Wishes From 'Mondler' as Friends Stars Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox Post Heartfelt Posts (See Pics)

Jennifer Aniston birthday posts (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jennifer Aniston celebrated her birthday on February 11 and while fans of the Friends star showered her with wishes on her birthday, it was her Friends co-stars that had the sweetest posts to share. Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox took to their Instagram to share amazing pictures of Jen. Cox is known to be one of the closest friends of The Morning Show star and had the sweetest messages for her. Jennifer turned 51 on Tuesday and her close friends made sure to make her day special with their wishes. With the whole Friends reunion buzz and Perry's recent Instagram debut, it was indeed amazing to see his birthday post for Aniston. Jennifer Aniston Birthday Special: 6 Rachel Green Quotes from Friends That You Can Use in Real Life (See Pics).

Sharing a cute picture with her bestie where the duo are seen twinning with their glasses, Courteney wrote, "No matter how hard you might try... there’s only one Jennifer Aniston. Happy birthday, my dear friend @jenniferaniston! I love you! It was indeed the sweetest message. Matthew, on the other hand, chose to post a throwback picture from their Friends days where Aniston is sporting her iconic Rachel hairstyle. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Jenny!!". Jennifer Aniston Turns Into 'Rachel' and Surprises FRIENDS Fans on Central Perk Sets! (Watch Video).

Check Out Courteney Cox's Post Here:

Matthew Perry's Birthday Post for Jen Aniston:

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday, Jenny!!! A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4) on Feb 11, 2020 at 1:24pm PST

According to reports, there's a good chance that we will be seeing the Friends cast together again as HBO Max's reunion is in the works. The show recently celebrated its 25th anniversary and there couldn't be a more opportune time to come up with a reunion special. Let's hope things get a final nod and we get an announcement soon!