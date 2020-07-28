Actress Sandra Bullock had a star-studded birthday this year with some of her closest celebrity friends, and social distancing was diligently maintained at the bash. Bullock's birthday was on July 26 but vignettes of the bash came to light when her friend, actress Jennifer Aniston, shared a photo from the party on Instagram Story, reports etonline.com. Sandra Bullock Donates 6,000 N95 Masks for LA Healthcare Workers to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic

Actresses Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor were also present at the do. "Celebrating our girl properly distanced with so much love. Happy Birthday Sandy We Love You!!!" Aniston captioned the photo.

Here's how Jennifer Aniston Celebrated Sandra Bullock’s 56th Birthday

Jennifer Aniston Celebrating Sandra Bullock’s 56th Birthday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All the actresses came together for a selfie that Bullock clicked, wearing masks and sitting apart. Paulson reposted the image on her Instagram Story page.

