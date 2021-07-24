We sometimes wonder if the world would be even happening without Jennifer Lopez in it! The lady had cemented her place in our hearts and minds and it's tough to imagine a life without her (Ben Affleck would agree!). The 'On the Floor' singer celebrates her birthday on July 24. And the day should be officially declared as a national holiday for her fans who deserve a day off to celebrate it in their own way. While the performer has managed to capture our attention with all her powerful songs and dance steps, of course, she has also wooed the fashion critics with her sartorial choices. Happy Birthday, JLo! 10 Sexy Bikini Pics of Jennifer Lopez That Are Proof That the HOT Diva Is Aging in Reverse.

If we are ever asked to name a person who's the epitome of bold and beautiful, Jennifer Lopez would be the one. Her eccentric fashion choices have made us root for her time and again. From the iconic Versace dress to her other brilliant red carpet moments, Jennifer Lopez has always been a head-turner in the crowd. She believes in the mantra of slaying all day, every day and that comes naturally to her. Her attempts are effortless and the way she shines on the red carpet is unmatched. Bold necklines, thigh-high slits are probably her favourites but that's not her entire wardrobe. It's also filled with some amazing designs from brands all across the world and we bet it is all kinds of dreamy. Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Caught Kissing At Malibu, Twitterati Is Celebrating The Return Of Bennifer.

Speaking of Lopez and her fashionable moments, here's us giving you a quick recap of some of her best moments on the red carpet.

In Reem Acra

Jennifer Lopez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Dior

Jennifer Lopez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Elie Saab

Jennifer Lopez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Gucci

Jennifer Lopez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Tom Ford

Jennifer Lopez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Valentino

Jennifer Lopez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Versace

Jennifer Lopez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez recently made headlines when reports of her rekindling her romance with ex, Ben Affleck went viral on the internet. The singer was earlier in a relationship with Alex Rodriguez but the couple parted ways this year. A couple of months later, Lopez was seen enjoying the company of her Justice League actor and their fans couldn't have been happier. The duo is yet to confirm their relationship status.

While we are busy celebrating Lopez and her fashion journey in Hollywood, we bet Ben is planning a rather intimate celebration for his rumoured lady. And while he does that, let us wait patiently for all their pictures together.

Happy Birthday, Jennifer Lopez!

