Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got back together so quickly that many didn't even get time to recover from Lopez's recent breakup. Now, they are even indulging in PDA. Ben and Jennifer were caught kissing in a restaurant in Malibu much to the delight of their shippers. Twitterati is now celebrating Bennifer!

Check out the pictures first...

📸 | Ben Affleck And Jlo (13/June/2021). pic.twitter.com/gtcd0CBgDM — best of ben affleck (@BstOfAffleck) June 14, 2021

Here're the reactions

me catching up on ben affleck and jlo like pic.twitter.com/aVatIUtAEX — siri ☽ (@ilysmcevans) June 15, 2021

Earth on renewal

every time j lo and ben affleck kiss in public the aliens renew earth for another season — #1 samir (@samir) June 14, 2021

No to celebrities, yes to Bennifer

Not gonna lie...I like celebrities and stuff but I don't pay attention to tabloids or scandals. But Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck being back together has given me LIFE. I have no idea why. If Brad and Jen could make it work too, I'd feel exactly the same. #Bennifer — ❄️ 𝓷𝓸𝓻𝓪𝓱 💃🏾 (@_Norah__D_) June 14, 2021

A little more detailing

Jennifer Lopez wearing Ben Affleck’s Shirt today in LA Yeap Bennifer is back pic.twitter.com/GrQGP6awM9 — John JLover (@John_JLover) June 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)