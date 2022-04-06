Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are busy with Jersey promotions these days and the reel-life couple is taking up the style notch higher each day. While Shahid Kapoor is riding high on the success of his last release, Kabir Singh, his fans are eager to see him weave magic on the big screen once again. Coming back to their promotional media interactions, unlike the extravagant choices, both Shahid and Mrunal are sticking to having a casual style file and it's certainly working in their favour. Jersey Promotions: Mrunal Thakur is All About Being Chic and Glamorous in Her Green Corset Dress.

While one would expect Mrunal to go all glamorous with her choices, she's choosing just the right choice of attires that give you all the good vibes. Her fashion is more casual, street-style this time and we are loving every bit of it. Just recently, the Love Sonia actress picked a simple tunic and jeans as her choice of #ootd and it left us highly impressed. It was a simple, multicoloured printed tunic by Dhruv Kapoor which she paired with jeans by Massimo Dutti. Mrunal further accessorised her look by picking black pumps and hoop earrings to go with.

Mrunal Thakur for Jersey Promotions

Mrunal Thakur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to her makeup, she kept it simple by opting for pink lips, contoured cheeks, light eye makeup and hair styled in beach waves. FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 2022 Day 1 Highlight: Mrunal Thakur Walks for JJ Valaya’s Show To End the Day.

Speaking of Jersey, Shahid and Mrunal's new release is the official Hindi remake of the Telugu hit by the same name. The original movie starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. The movie also won the National Award in the best film category in 2020. It's essentially a sports drama that sees the lead character re-entering the field of cricket in his late thirties for the sake of his son and himself.

