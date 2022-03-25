New Delhi, March 24 (IANSlife): The first day of the Lakme Fashion Week in association with FDCI witnessed a plethora of designs from both young and established designers.

It started with the 'INIFD launchpad' where more than twenty design students showcased their versatile collections. Actress Soha Ali Khan was present at the event to show her support. She walked the runway in a corset blouse and a ballerina midi skirt. 'This platform is a wonderful avenue for young designers to showcase their talent and get recognised,' added Khan.

Jewellery label Outhouse by Sasha and Kaabia Grewal presented a super-edgy line of statement necklaces, rings, earrings and brooches. Their collection "Oh Dopamine" was a trip down memory lane with various elements of the 'Y2K' era in full power.

Designer Samant Chauhan who is known for his majestic embroideries showcased his collection of silks blended with organzas and cottons, and metallic embellishments. Actor Manoj Bajpayee walked the ramp for Chauhan in a grey silk two-button jacket and matching trousers.

Masoom Minawala for Varun Bahl

Keeping things summery and fresh, ace couturier's presentation was an amalgamation of ethnic and contemporary pieces, with his signature floral embroideries taking centre stage. Some of the highlights of his collection were the contrasting lengths of the veil, cool sneakers and a garden-fresh colour palette. Bahl roped in global fashion creator and influencer Masoom Minawala Mehta to walk the ramp. "It feels so good to be in Delhi. Varun Bahl's designs are super-sophisticated, elegant and timeless. With this collection, he's catering to a younger vibe backed up with his rich aesthetic," added Mehta.

Designer-duo Shantanu and Nikhil presented their gender-fluid collection, "Nomad" that showcased unique silhouettes, motifs and textures. With this line, the designers have clearly announced 'fringe' as one of the trends to look out for. Voluminous jackets, knitted sweaters, modern lehengas and vintage hats in mostly blacks and ivories were in focus.

The day ended with veteran designer JJ Valaya's show. The designer introduced his new occasion wear brand JJV. He said, "This bridge-to-luxury brand is an environmental-friendly initiative. It retains the distinct signature of the Valaya ethos and yet is a modern label for the traveller who likes to be prepared for celebrations wherever they go." Actress Mrunal Thakur closed the show in an embroidered crop top and skirt, accessorised with chunky jewellery.

