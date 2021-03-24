Ava actress Jessica Chastain celebrates her birthday on March 24. While we have often heard critics singing praises for Chastain and her acting calibre, it's time we highlight her sartorial proficiency this time. A red carpet darling, Jessica has always marked terrific appearances. From flowy gowns to cutesy dresses at the Oscars ceremony, she has managed to nail one too many silhouettes while retaining her sensuous aura intact. For someone who blows your mind with her acting talent, she's an equally powerful dresser who can strut in style all time, every time. X-Men: Dark Phoenix Actress Jessica Chastain Rejected this Marvel Movie and For Reasons Valid Enough.

We had an opportunity to marvel at Jessica's red carpet outings from the past and boy were they stunning? From picking a lilac coloured outfit to pristine white and terrific blue, she has always been a lover of colours and there's nothing that she'll ever hesitate to wear. We love the way she carries herself and can't stop ogling at her ravishing choices. A marvel in her own way, she's what we call a natural fashionista. While her outings are effortless, she also makes them look like the eighth and rest of the wonders of this world. Mothers’ Instinct: Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway to Reunite for a Psychological-Thriller Set in the 60s.

As the pretty lady gets ready to celebrate her big day today, we take a look at some of her best fashion outings from the recent past.

In Atelier Versace

In Chanel

In Dior

In Elie Saab

In Givenchy

In Louis Vuitton

In Gucci

Jessica Chastain is a fiery woman. For someone who suffered bullying 'cos of her red hair or someone who learned Krav Maga, the Israeli Defence Force's self-defence technique for her role, she's a woman of substance. We adore her from the core of our heart and hope she has a blast on her special day. On that note, here's wishing her an eventful year ahead. Happy Birthday, Jessica Chastain.

