Varun Dhawan is one of the most stylish celebrities we have in Bollywood right now. His fashion taste has always managed to raise eyebrows and grab headlines. Be it rocking a tuxedo, ethnic wear or something that’s basic, he exactly knows what suits him the best. He’s definitely an inspiration for those who want a balance between comfort and style. A scroll through his Instagram feed and you’ll witness how he’s an eccentric dresser who has made men’s fashion look desirable. Varun Dhawan Birthday: From October To Street Dancer 3D - 10 Highest Rated Movies Of The Actor On IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online.

Now, of course, Varun Dhawan’s sense of style does not scream glam, but it’s more on the charming, subtle and elegant side. In fact, he can nail any damn look with utmost ease, along with adding a bit of quirkiness to it. Definitely not a safe player in the fashion department, VD loves to experiment. Indeed, his style is sharp and attractive. And as he celebrates his birthday today, we take a look at all the cool fashion outings of the young star. Let’s get started. Varun Dhawan Shares Hilarious Video Teasing a Baby Girl on Her Birthday Amid Bhediya Shoot - WATCH.

Hottie in Black!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Street Wear Done Right!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Super Casual!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Here's an Ethnic Punch!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Cool as Cucumber!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Sexy Style, Isn't It?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

The Art of Layering!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Mister Dapper!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

That’s it guys! Varun surely has a unique taste in fashion and is a style icon to many out there. Just like his sartorial choices, he’s also a hit actor. Here’s wishing VD a great born day. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2022 08:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).