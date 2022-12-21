Kaitlyn Dever, being the brilliant actor that she is, quickly became a prominent name in the Hollywood industry. After her crime drama series Justified gained a lot of popularity, her phone was no doubt ringing with opportunities for more roles. She went on to do even better with movies like Booksmart, Rosaline, Last Man Standing and more. Kaitlyn's each performance became even more refined each time. Kaitlyn Dever Stars in the New Trailer for Rosaline.

But she's not just a talented actor either. There have been more times than you could count that this woman stunned people with her outfits, be it dresses or a casual ensemble, she could pull off even a trash bag. It is clear Kaitlyn has a knack for fashion and no opportunity to look good is small for her. The Dopesick actress turns 26 today and to celebrate her big day, let's take a look at 7of her best looks that she pulls off so well. Happy Birthday to Kaitlyn Dever! 94th Academy Awards: Priyanka Chopra, Kaitlyn Dever, Chloe Fineman Sizzle at Pre-Oscars Party.

Cool Enough to Look Like a Painting

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaitlyn Dever (@kaitlyndever)

Vintage Beauty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaitlyn Dever (@kaitlyndever)

How To Slay in a Suit 101

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaitlyn Dever (@kaitlyndever)

Hot Damn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaitlyn Dever (@kaitlyndever)

Just A Beautiful Angel Princess

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaitlyn Dever (@kaitlyndever)

Magnifique

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaitlyn Dever (@kaitlyndever)

An Astonishing Autumn Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaitlyn Dever (@kaitlyndever)

Kaitlyn Dever recently starred in Rosaline, a modern and comedic retelling of Romeo and Juliet's tale. She also played a coal miner named Betsy Mallum in Dopesick, which earned her an Emmy nomination. We can't wait to see what Kaitlyn thrills us with next!

