America’s Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ love for converse sneakers is apparent. During her months-long campaign trail, she was spotted wearing the classic footwear in different colours and designs. The VP-elect is featured on Vogue’s February issue, and for the milestone moment, she sported her signature Converse sneakers. For the publication’s February 2021 print issue, Harris poses in front of a pink and green backdrop—a nod to her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (ΑΚΑ). The magazine officially released the cover photos of Harris on both Twitter and Instagram. Both were reportedly taken by Tyler Mitchell, who in 2018 became Vogue’s first Black photographer to capture a cover.

Harris totally has a signature style, which has been talked over and over again. She loves her pearls, opts for blazers and suit jackets and never afraid to toss on a pair of sneakers. The VP-elect always look put together and comfortable. The reason her go-to converse sneakers are so much appreciated is because it is relatable and also in the country, women politicians are majorly seen donning heels and Harris has been ditching the idea. For her Vogue cover too, the VP-elect had to choose comfort over fashion.

Harris stars on two covers. In one, she is photographed in front of a green backdrop with pink fabric. People online suggested that the pink and green elements could be a nod to the colours of her sorority, AKA. She is wearing a black blazer, white top, tapered black pants and converse sneakers. The magazine also released an additional photo includes a portrait of Harris wearing a powder blue suit, with a white blouse and a set of blue pearls.

When it comes to her style, Harris often opts for warm and soft colours, and her go-to accessories include pearls. When she is not wearing converse, she can be seen either in black pumps or boots. Harris is US VP-elect and will be the first woman in American history to hold the position of Vice President. She is also the first woman of colour ever to hold such a high political position in the country. Harris is undoubtedly sending a message that being sensible and relatable is the way to go. We look forward to seeing her making more statements, not only in style but in the field of significant decision-making in the coming years.

