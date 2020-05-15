Kangana Ranaut Cannes Journey: Two Years of Wrecking a Fiesty, Fashionable but Fiercely Feminine Havoc!

Kangana Ranaut Cannes Journey Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut! A name that spells trailblazer to the T, the hoopla around her Cannes debut in 2018 was infectious. Kangana represented the premium French liquor brand; Grey Goose at the French Riviera. Kangana sprung in a never before seen avatar that had even the global audiences watching with rapt attention. With fashion being the focal point of the annual cinematic soiree at Cannes, Kangana immersed herself from the word go into a plethora of experimental vibes in addition with the good old rock and roll (vintage) all underlining high-octane glamour. Fiercely feminine and chic AF virtues as her inseparable repertoire at the Mecca of fashion, cinema and creativity, Kangana teamed up with Lorna McGee and her trusty fashion stylists Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar for the debut in 2018. Last year saw her reign in that signature aplomb with her go-to stylists. From going rogue to risque to channelling that Femme Fatale vibe, Kangana's no holds barred brouhaha had us hooked, booked and cooked.

Showing us just how the Indian six-yard creates a strong visual statement in the fashion confused global scene, Kangana enchanted us with her distinctive saree vibes in these two stints! A brief style capsule of Kangana's Cannes candour. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: All of Her Feisty and Fabulous Pantsuit Moments That Spell Business but Make It Fashion!

Kangana Ranaut at Cannes International Film Festival 2018

For the Chopard party, Kangana slipped into a shimmery Halpern flared mini dress featuring a voluminous sleeve on one side and a high neck that screamed PARTY and how! She topped off the look with bronzed makeup, curls bunched up in a side-swept manner and Louboutin pumps.

For the Indian Pavilion at Festival De Cannes, Kangana flaunted her svelte frame in a black Sabyasachi saree, accessorised by a pearl and emerald choker, a vintage hairdo with intense winged eyes topping off her sleek yet elegant but unmistakably vintage vibe.

Styled by Lorna McGee, Kangana harkened that sass from the 80s back with the loudest bang and the snazziest all-beaded jumpsuit by Nedret Taciroglu. She topped off the look with fiercely lined eyes, nude lips and signature dramatic curls.

The red carpet saw Kangana pull off a Zuhair Murad embellished sheer gown was teamed with spiffed up curls and bold glam. Kangana Ranaut Is All About Ethnic Chicness in a Ritu Kumar Suit!

Kangana took to slaying the street style scene with a jacket, bra and trousers from Trussardi and Manolo Blahnik pumps. Spiffy curls, subtle glam completed her look.

Kangana Ranaut at Cannes International Film Festival 2019

Kangana turned up at the Indian Pavillion for the 72nd Cannes International Film Festival draped in a soft gold Kanjeevaram saree by Madhurya. A customized corset and peplum belt was courtesy of Falguni and Shane Peacock. Gloves, statement ring, an updo and glossy glam upped her look.

Kangana gave the ubiquitous power suit the sassiest and sauciest spin with a black embellished Nedret Taciroglu pantsuit with a plunging corset. Slick pseudo wet pulled back hair, dramatic dark eyes and nude lips completed her look.

For the Chopard party, Kangana gave the infallible ivory a tap with a Toni Maticevski one-shoulder gown with Jimmy Choo glittery pointy toes, a slick top knot and subtle glam. Kangana Ranaut Struts at the Airport Without a Mask but With Oodles of Signature Sass in an Ethnic Ensemble!

The red carpet saw Kangana stun in a delicate pink exquisitely embroidered Michael Cinco gown with a long train. A braided hairdo with delicate glam and Chopard earrings topped off her look.

Kangana Ranaut has carved a niche for herself, courtesy a rare streak of confidence and maturity. If her choice of roles has only got intriguing with time, her off-screen demeanour has also undergone a major metamorphosis. She rarely misses a chance to engage us into her sartorial shenanigans that attain an influential and sartorial vibe reaffirming our beliefs that she is the quintessential Queen of high-street and couture!