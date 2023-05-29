With summer wreaking havoc, it's only wise that you wear outfits that don't amplify the situation further. It's time to ditch your jeans and pick dresses that allow your skin to breathe. And if you are a saree lover, cotton sarees are your saviour. Nothing can beat cotton when it comes to summer apparel. Yes, linen is another option but it can get a bit pricey if you compare. Cotton sarees, especially, if you drape them right can look incredibly rich and charming at the same time. Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut's Fashion Outings Get a Loud Cheer From Us - View Pics.

Now, if you are looking out for something that would inspire you to go on a cotton saree shopping spree, we have Kangana Ranaut doing the honours. The Gangster beauty has been a connoisseur of rich cotton drapes for quite some time now. She prefers them for her airport appearances and trust us it's a wise decision. Pair it with a nice handbag and a pearl necklace and voila! A simple cotton saree can be your go-to option for event attendance as well. From something as classic as a white saree or even printed ones, Kangana has just the right choices for you to flaunt on different occasions. Aries Season: Sarah Jessica Parker, Kangana Ranaut and Other Stylish Celebs With This Sun Sign.

So, without wasting any more time, let's delve deeper into her cotton saree collection.

Keeping in Cool in Blue

Pristine White

In Love with Pastel Hues

Orange Love

Not Your Usual Green

