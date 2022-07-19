Who doesn't love a nice, cute LBD (little black dress)? It's a party must-have. A classic outfit that we can never go wrong with. While black is an all-seasonal colour, it is also easy to find in everyone's wardrobe. No one ever says no to a black outfit and we can probably elaborate on more reasons why you should definitely own a few pieces in this colour. Someone once has rightly said that one is never under-dressed or over-dressed in a little black dress! Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone, Who Wore This White Pantsuit With Cape Better?

While our Bollywood beauties are forever in love with such LBDs, it's time you start recognising its true potential. Right from seniors like Kareena Kapoor Khan to Gen-Z actors like Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan, LBDs are a staple in everyone's wardrobe and it's definitely an investment that you don't need to think about. For those who are obsessed with the black colour, a little black dress would be just another priced possession for y'all. And for others who are still contemplating if they should go on a shopping spree and buy some LBDs, we can recommend a few looks to cement your decision.

Let's have a look at what our Bollywood divas wore in the past and the styles that they swear by.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Blazer Dress

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh's Asymmetrical Dress

Rakul Preet Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan's Party Staple!

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiara Advani's Formal But Glamorous Outfit

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone's Faux Leather Dress

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt's LBD With a Long Train

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday's Cut-Out Dress

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Now that you have seen these pictures, whose LBD did you like the most?

