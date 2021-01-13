We love this bubbly girl, not just for her effervescent persona but also her for an extremely relatable style spunk. We would be stating the obvious when we say that this girl is a bonafide fashionista! For the model turned actress who maintains a delightful on-screen temperament off-screen too, Karishma plays muse to some of the most stunning creations from homegrown labels. One such vibe, for the recent festivities, saw Karishma dazzle with her pink fervour in a Gopi Vaid ethnic ensemble. Karishma's festive vibe featuring delicate lotus buttis on vibrant rani pink chanderi silk was instantly alluring. with dhoti pants was aptly teamed up with juttis and subtle glam. With the low key festivities this year, Karishma adhered to the vital point of keeping up the high spirits and celebrating! With a humongous following of 4.5 million on Instagram, Karishma keeps us hooked to her pet Koko, fashion, fitness, food and random musings.

With her lithe and svelte frame, unfailingly so, Karishma never misses up to raise the stakes with a brilliant beauty game. Her versatile fashion arsenal has ethnics, neo-ethnics, contemporary styles all in equal and enviable measures. Here's a closer look at her pink style. Karishma Tanna Is Incredible in Indigo, Her Saree Vibe Is Unmissably Chic!

Karishma Tanna - Pink Chic

A jacket style chanderi silk kurta with palazzo in rani pink by Gopi Vaid was worth Rs.28,999 and complimented with an organza dupatta. Statement earrings, textured hair and minimal makeup with a pair of beige juttis completed her look. Karishma Tanna Has That Classy Chic and Timelessly Elegant Pink Mood Going On!

Karisma Tanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Karishma was last seen in Sanju (2018). She is a contestant on the tenth season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Darr Lega Class Aur Dega Trass, an Indian reality and stunt television series which was shot in August 2019 and premiered on 22 February 2020, on Colors TV.

