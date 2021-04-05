Actress Karishma Tanna has shared a sultry picture on social media where she is seen flaunting a perfect figure. Karishma posted two pictures on Instagram. In the images, she is seen lying on the bed dressed in a striped sports bra and shorts. Karishma Tanna Is Cranking Up That Bawse Girl Mode With Some Striped Pantsuit Sass!

She captioned it: "Wild spirit, soft heart." Karishma was recently seen in the soy drama Lahore Confidential, which revolves around an Indian woman who, amidst her mundane routine and love for Urdu literature, finds herself on intelligence duty in Pakistan. Karishma Tanna's New Monochrome Pictures Are Screaming 'Hotness'.

Check Out Karishma Tanna's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

The film is based in Pakistan and tries mixing the spirit of patriotism with old-school romance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2021 05:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).