Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently on their royal tour of Jamaica and the Duchess of Cambridge made some stunning appearances throughout her visit. From a stunning Emilia Wickstead midi dress to a gorgeous green Jenny Packham gown, Kate Middleton opted for some beautiful silhouettes by different designers from all over. But that one look that grabbed our attention the most was her chic and simple white dress from the house of Alexander McQueen. Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton Enjoy Making Chocolates and Dancing With Locals in Belize on Their Caribbean Tour (View Pics & Video).

The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge attended a military parade on the final day of their tour of Jamaica. The royal couple were essentially guests of honour at the Commissioning Parade for service personnel who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy's Officer Training Programme. And to mark this special occasion, Kate picked a ravishing white lace dress by Alexander McQueen and styled it with a matching hat by Philip Treacy. 7 Times Kate Middleton Had The Best Way To Style Her Favourite Designer Alexander McQueen's Ensembles - View Pics.

Kate Middleton in Alexander McQueen

Kate Middleton (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kate Middleton further kept her styling simple by ditching all her jewellery and settling for a pair of delicate ear studs and a bracelet. With light mauve lips, blushed cheeks, well-defined brows and kohled eyes, she completed her look further. Kate's stunning look from her Jamaican visit left us in awe of her choices and we can't wait to see pictures from her next royal tour.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2022 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).