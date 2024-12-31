Since her marriage to Prince William in 2011, Kate Middleton has remained a constant presence in the public eye. Renowned in the fashion and beauty realms, she is celebrated for her iconic and elegant style, as well as her stunning glossy hair. The Princess of Wales tends to stick to a few signature hairstyles but has occasionally mixed things up (did someone mention bangs?). Here, we take a look at Kate Middleton's all-time best hair looks, from her signature bouncy blowout to her trend-setting chignon. Haircare Masterclass – Educated Approach.

Kate Middleton's Best Hairstyles Through the Years

The Princess of Wales truly has a flair for versatile updos.

Braided Bun

At King Charles's coronation, Kate showcased her intricate braided updo adorned with a lovely flower crown.

Low Chignon

For a state banquet, the Princess of Wales elegantly wore the Lover's Knot tiara with a sleek low chignon.

Intricate Updo

During Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Kate opted for a beautifully twisted low updo.

Voluminous Updo

Perhaps her most elaborate hairstyle yet, Kate attended the James Bond film premiere, No Time to Die, with a stunning voluminous high updo featuring swirls and mini buns throughout. Trend Alert: The Best Haircuts for 2025.

High Ponytail

To keep her hair away from her face, Kate sported a chic high ponytail during an engagement.

Side-Swept Twist

At Princess Eugenie's wedding, the Duchess styled her hair into a side-swept twist, gathering sections to the right in a low chignon.

Triple Knot Side Bun

Intricately, Kate wore a knotted chignon off-centre, perfectly complementing the angle of her fascinator.

Twisted Low Bun

During her visit to India in 2016 with Prince William, Middleton twisted her hair into a loose low bun, offering a striking contrast to her bright, detailed dress.

Dramatic Side Chignon

Kate styled a dramatic low-side chignon for the annual Remembrance Sunday Service, finishing the look with a dramatic wide-brim hat. Gently Used Luxury Bags To Rule 2025, a Sustainable Fashion Choice.

Classic Low Chignon

For the first day of the 2017 Royal Ascot, Kate styled a low chignon but criss-crossed a few strands at the top for a sophisticated twist.

Hatband Twist

Here, Middleton styled a low bun with a soft velvet hatband for a look that was both classic and trendy-sparking.

Complicated Side Bun

Kate was stunned at a Service of Commemoration for soldiers in Afghanistan with a complicated side bun that looked almost like a flower.

Formal Updo

At the Royal Film Performance in 2015, Kate chose a curly updo with wispy bangs.

Braided Updo

At a Bollywood-inspired charity gala, the Duchess braided her hair back and pinned it into a low bun.

Side Pretzel Bun

For this look, Duchess Kate twisted her hair to the left side, into a sophisticated pretzel bun.

Knotted Low Bun

For the Saint Patrick's Day Parade, Middleton styled a complicated knotted bun that complemented her simple accessories and outfit.

In the realm of Royal Elegance amidst today’s hybrid fashion era, Kate Middleton stands out as a beacon of inspiration. She embodies the essence of a true diva, masterfully merging timeless classic style with contemporary trends. Her enchanting demeanor radiates through every subtle movement, while her elegant updo hairstyles serve as a source of timeless inspiration, fusing sophistication with a touch of regal grace.

