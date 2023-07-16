Bollywood's Sheila aka Katrina Kaif celebrates her birthday on July 16. The actress has already packed her bags and headed for a vacation with beau Vicky Kaushal and we can only wait for their pictures to surface on the internet. And while she may take her own sweet little time to update, we would like to rewind the time and reminisce some of her best fashion avatars that compelled us to start ogling. From red-carpet awards ceremonies to promotional events, Kaif's style statements have impressed us time and again. Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's Sharara Designs to Bookmark For Your Festive Looks!

While we all know her obsession with red outfits, there are other shades that fondle her heart equally. From a pretty yellow dress to a traditional lehenga choli by Sabyasachi, Katrina's pretty choices have won our hearts on all different occasions. With her tall and lean frame, Kat makes it easier to nail these pretty designs and make them look prettier. For those who are obsessed with Katrina Kaif, her sartorial shenanigans only intensify the matter further. They make her fall in love with her over and over again. Her amazing sense of styling coupled with incredible styling and a persona so charming make for a lethal combination to beat. Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra's Orange Dresses That Are Setting the Right Mood for Summer!

To further elaborate on her style file, let's check out a few of our personal favourite looks of hers.

The Perfect Bridesmaid

Katrina Kaif

Where's the Party?

Katrina Kaif

Six Yards of Elegance

Katrina Kaif

Hot Damn!

Katrina Kaif

Resembles Your Pretty Neighbour Next Door

Katrina Kaif

Ravishing in Red

Katrina Kaif

Like a Ray of Sunshine

Katrina Kaif

Happy Birthday, Katrina Kaif!

