Keke Palmer, known for her recent portrayal in Hustlers celebrates her birthday today and it's time we sing in her some praises. Known for being a charmer on the red carpet, Keke's fashion attempts are a treat for sore eyes. Palmer's quite focussed with her choices, picking designs that flatter her body type. Her style evolution has been remarkable and she has successfully transformed herself into a red carpet queen. She wears her crown with utmost pride and her scintillating choices have always won our hearts. Donald Glover, Keke Palmer, Billy Eichner, Idina Menzel Join the Second Edition of 'The Disney Family Singalong.

For someone who's known as a fashionista in Hollywood, Keke prefers her choices to be bold, startling and yet charming. Palmer has round-the-clock schedule and there are days when she has to don multiple outfits in a day. And yet, slaying comes naturally to her. She can slip into a basic floral dress and yet look like the prettiest girl in this world. Keke's delightful fashion impressions have triggered a sense of affection in her fans and they don't hesitate in imitating her styles. Keke Palmer to Host 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

As the young lady gets ready to cut her birthday cake this year, let's acknowledge some of her most alluring attempts on the red carpet.

A Hot Affair!

Keke Palmer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bold But Pretty!

Keke Palmer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She May Give Angeline Jolie a Run for Her Money Some Day

Keke Palmer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Delightful Outing!

Keke Palmer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That's the Right Way to Flaunt Your Curves

Keke Palmer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ruffled Love!

Keke Palmer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Stunning and How!

Keke Palmer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keke's birthday plans this year will be a restricted affair. The actress, however, plans on celebrating it with her bunch of people and we bet the pictures from which will go viral on the internet. For more updates on that, stay tuned to Latestly.

