The Kardashian-Jenner siblings never fail to make the headlines. Their glamorous lifestyle is nowhere hidden from fans. Now another one of the Kardashian Krew is in hot water again, this time it is Kendall Jenner. Just a few days after, Kim Kardashian faced criticism for throwing a birthday party at a private island amid the pandemic, her sister Kendall hosted a giant gathering to celebrate Halloween and her birthday as well. The elder Jenner will turn 25 years old on November 3 and on the Halloween 2020 night, she threw a massive party in the middle of COVID-19 pandemic that is currently experiencing a record surge in the number of cases across the world. It was a star-studded birthday bash, with people not following any social distancing or wearing masks. Apparently, Kendall’s pre-birthday bash was supposed to be off social media, but it was not-so-secret as Twitter and Instagram are filled with pictures from the party.

Guests at the party included, Hailey Bieber, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Scott Disick, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Jaden Smith, Paris Hilton, Justine Skye, Quavo, Winnie Harlow, Justin Bieber, and more. Guests at the party reportedly took rapid tests on the site and were not permitted to enter the event until they received their negative result. However, no one at the party appeared to wear a mask.

Kendall did not post many photos from the Halloween and birthday party, except for her costume for the night, where she dressed as Pamela Anderson in Barb Wire and captioned her Instagram post, “don't call me babe" happy halloween! GO VOTE!!!”

Kendall's Halloween Party Look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Oct 31, 2020 at 9:45am PDT

Kendall allegedly had a ‘no social media’ rule for guests. But it appears like some partygoers missed the memo as the internet is filled with stills from the night. Hawk-eyed netizens found a postcard reading ‘no social media.’ Some also pointed out service people in the pics wearing facemask from the maskless star-studded birthday party. The elder Jenner is being slammed online for throwing the party in the middle of a pandemic.

No Social Media Rule!

not Kendall Jenner hosting a Halloween party in the middle of the pandemic and making a "no social media" rule so people wouldn't know pic.twitter.com/ZfmvooNMkk — ema | TAYLOR IS FREE (@repaotd) November 1, 2020

People Are Unhappy!

no but kendall jenner really threw a big ass party with all those celebrities without masks in the middle of a pandemic with a “no social media” rule so people wouldn’t find out about it.... pic.twitter.com/RcRSUEBQ5o — ath⁷ (@jeonlvr) November 1, 2020

Did You Notice the Masked Waiter?

Ok Kendall Jenner blowing out candles as a masked waiter holds her cake and tries to move out of the way was actually the scariest thing I saw on Halloween pic.twitter.com/o46ri7TJ9W — Nicholindz Cage (@lolzlindz) November 1, 2020

Here's Another Video:

Kendall Jenner celebrates 25th birthday at star-studded Halloween party. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Hu4Jkc8kbk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 1, 2020

People Are Dying!

CAN ALL THESE CELEBRITIES AKA KYLIE JENNER, KENDALL JENNER, JUSTIN BIEBER, NIKITA DRAGUN, JADEN SMITH TO NAME A FEW STOP BEING IGNORANT TOWARDS THIS VIRUS THERE ARE PEOPLE THAT ARE DYING U DONT NEED A HALLOWEEN PARTY — ❀bec⁷ (@sixthirtyagbs) November 1, 2020

Her sister Kylie showed up wearing a king cobra costume and uploaded a lot of pictures on her Instagram story, and hence, it is not clear how strictly the social media rule was enforced.

Kylie Jenner's Costume:

View this post on Instagram 🐍🐍🤍 MUGLER COBRA A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on Nov 1, 2020 at 12:58pm PST

Many people online were disappointed in Jenner for not setting a better example for her fans. COVID-19 cases are still rising in the US and many other countries. Meanwhile, Kendall has not yet publically commented on the backlash.

