For a few months, the movie promotions were halt. The stars got a break from dolling up and having photoshoots in-between chat sessions. However, as the industry is getting back on the track, so are the promotion dutie. Laxmmi Bomb actress Kiara Advani is however enthusiastic about this drill! She makes sure that her fashion statement for the film's promotion is on point and she chose a plum saree for that! Laxmmi Bomb Song Burjkhalifa: Ignore the Lyrics and Enjoy Dubai in This Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani Track (Watch Video).

The actress draped this plum hued saree for the Laxmmi Bomb promotions, looking ethreal. Navaratri being the ongoing festive occasion, keeping it desi was the best choice. She chose this classy traditional attire designed by Arpita Mehta. With an embellished sleeveless blouse and a multi shaded six-yard, the star look all set to take on the world! She accesorized this look with a single chunky choker necklace by Anmol. Her make up, done by Lekha, was glam and her hair was styled in beachy waves by Hiral Bhatia. Check out the post below.

For Laxmmi Bomb Promotions

Kiara In Beautiful Plum Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on Oct 18, 2020 at 10:16pm PDT

Dazzling and How

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on Oct 18, 2020 at 10:19pm PDT

The Kabir Singh fame hottie wrote,"Kinda missed posing for promotions," and most of the stars would relate to it! Speaking of Laxmmi Bomb, the Akshay Kumar starrer horror comedy is all set to release on 9 November 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2020 01:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).