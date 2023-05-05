Are you obsessed with earrings, as much as we are? If yes, you need to check out Kiara Advani's stunning earrings collection for it is simply delightful. The Jug Jugg Jeeyo beauty loves to flaunt her jhumkas whenever she can and these statement pieces will definitely win your hearts. And on days when Kiara Advani is wearing something modern, she ensures to pair it with studs or hoops earrings that amp up her look further. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Kiara Advani, Whose Purple Pantsuit Looks More Powerful?

From a simple lehenga choli to a jumpsuit or a co-ord set, Kiara Advani ensures that she has just the pair of earrings to suit any and all her looks. If you are obsessed with statement earrings then Advani's jewellery cabinet is the place to raid. Like a true Sindhi, Kiara loves her jewels to the moon and back and has some of the best pieces available on the block. It could be a pair of delicate ear studs or elegant chaandbalis, she will always have a pair to go with all her outfits. To elaborate more on her obsession with earrings, let's check out some of her pictures below. Kiara Advani's Maxi Dresses That Are Perfect for Summers!

A Pair of Statement Earrings

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Traditional Jhumkas

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If You Love Traditional Designs

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Something Modern

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Only For Jhumka Lovers

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ye Teri Chandbaliyan

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Such a Stunning Piece of Jewellery

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, which of Kiara Advani's earrings did you like the most? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2023 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).