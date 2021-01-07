Kirti Kulhari is back to doing what she does the best - slay on-screen and off-screen as well! She features in the sequel of Criminal Justice. The promotions saw Kirti drip understated elegance in a white saree by the homegrown label, Shanti Banaras. Kirti's apparent chicness laced with minimalism was a perfect example of a look done impeccably by the fashion stylist duo of Pranay Jaitley and Shounak Amonkar of Who Wore What When. Kirti debuted with Khichdi The Movie, throwing us one curveball after another with Pink, Mission Mangal, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Jal and Indu Sarkar. The 2019 Amazon Prime Original series of Four More Shots Please! catapulted Kirti to newer realms of fame. On the fashion front, Kirti keeps the temperament going with her fiercely feminine styles.

Blessed with a petite frame and a flawless complexion, Kirti delights. Here's a closer look at her style. Kirti Kulhari Is Giving a Blue Cotton Saree a Humble Spin With a Black Blouse!

Kirti Kulhari - Gorgeous and Glowy In White

A handloom cotton zari Shwetambari saree by Shanti Banaras was paired off with a matching half sleeved blouse. Jewellery by Karishma, a neat bun and minimal dewy glam completed her look. Kirti Kulhari Repurposed Her Vedika M Sassy Style Mission Mangal Promotional Look for Downtown Mirror Magazine!

Kirti Kulhari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Kirti will be seen as the British cop, Aaliya Shergill in the Parineeti Chopra starrer, The Girl On The Train, a mystery thriller. The sequel of Criminal Justice is an Indian crime thriller web series based on Criminal Justice by Peter Moffat, adapted for India by Shridhar Raghavan streaming on Hotstar on its new label Hotstar Specials directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia starring Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Anupriya Goenka and Mita Vashisht in lead roles.

