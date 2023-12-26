Kit Harington, Game of Thrones star, celebrates his birthday on December 26. He is known not just for his acting talent, but also for his impeccable fashion sense. Whether he's walking the red carpet or just strolling down the street, Kit always manages to look effortlessly cool and stylish. And what's even better is that his street style is casual enough to inspire all the boys next door. Kit Harington Birthday: Dapper Red Carpet Pics of the 'Game of Thrones' Actor To Cherish on His Special Day!

Kit's go-to look seems to combine classic and contemporary styles. He often pairs a simple t-shirt or sweater with a well-tailored jacket or blazer and finishes off the look with a pair of jeans or chinos. It's a look that's both practical and stylish, and it's easy to see why so many men are taking style cues from him. One thing that sets Kit's street style apart from others is his attention to detail. From his perfectly coiffed hair to his sleek leather shoes, every aspect of his outfit is carefully thought out. But despite the attention to detail, his outfits never look overly fussy or contrived. Instead, they exude a relaxed, laid-back vibe that's perfect for everyday wear. Games of Thrones Stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Welcome Their Second Baby.

Perhaps the best thing about Kit's style is that it's accessible to everyone. You don't need to be a celebrity or have an unlimited budget to emulate his look. All you need is a few well-chosen pieces and a bit of confidence. Whether you're heading out for a casual coffee date or a night out with friends, Kit's street style is the perfect inspiration for any occasion. To elaborate more on this, let's check out a few of his coolest street-style looks, shall we?

If you're looking to up your fashion game, take a cue from Kit and embrace the casual yet stylish look that's perfect for any occasion.

Happy Birthday, Kit Harington.

