Krysten Ritter has carved a career that involved her doing shows and films of different genre and practically nailing each role that she took up. We remember her as a drug addict in Breaking Bad, as a supportive BFF in What Happens In Vegas or as a private investigator in Jessica Jones and the actress continues to surprise her fans with her skills. The actress who started her career with Dr Pepper's television commercial has come a long way and has been a part of many celebrated shows and films. Her fandom is spread worldwide and her fans are always excited to see the actress on the screen.

Apart from being a marvellous actor, Krysten also embraced motherhood recently. She has been loving every bit of it and is enjoys seeing the world from his little one's eyes. Talking to Hollywood Life, Ritter explained motherhood in the simplest manner and said, "I had no idea that I would get to be a kid again myself. Getting to see the world through his eyes and find joy in playing with toys and things like dancing to ‘Baby Shark,’ getting dressed up for Halloween is the BEST! I am so grateful for this gift.”

Throughout the pregnancy, the actress was busy working on one project or the other and while she was doing it, Krysten made sure she makes some stunning appearance as well. Her maternity wardrobe had us thinking of all the times the actress made stunning entries at a red carpet or did a beautiful photoshoot. While going through her photos we realised the actress loves the colour red and knows how to carry the colour confidently.

So to celebrate the 39th birthday of one of the most stylish actresses in Hollywood, we bring to you 5 look where Krysten Ritter is looking red hot! Check it out!

The One At The Oscars With A Baby Bump

This was one of the most stunning red carpet appearances made by Krysten. She made her pregnancy announcement with this dress at the 2019 Oscars red carpet. The long-sleeved lace burgundy gown by Reem Acra looked gorgeous on the actress. She paired the look with smokey eye shadow, dark red lipstick and tinted cheeks. Ritter added a few accessories to glam up her look and let her hair down in curls. She sure made heads turn with this look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krysten Ritter (@therealkrystenritter)

The One During Jessica Jones Season 3's Screening

Krysten opted for a red dress by Rodarte for the special screening of Jessica Jones season 3. The dress had ruched sleeves and an asymmetrical hem and looked like a perfect maternity dress. She added glamour to the look by going for a smokey eye, red lip look. Ritter made sure she is comfortable yet looks stylish when she arrives at the red carpet and she pulled off the look quite well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krysten Ritter (@therealkrystenritter)

The Jaw-Dropping 'The Defenders Premiere' Red Dress

Krysten Ritter sizzled at the premiere of Marvel's The Defenders when she stepped out in a skin-tight, one-shouldered Julien Macdonald gown. The gown was covered in sequins and had a sexy asymmetrical cut-out till the waist and a knee-high slit. Her black mary jane heels, loose, shoulder-length waves and matching red lips complimented her look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krysten Ritter (@therealkrystenritter)

The Second 'The Defenders Premiere' Red Dress

Ritter's love for red is quite evident to all of us but she proved it when she wore another red dress for the same event. After mesmerising everyone with her Julien Macdonald gown, Krysten changed into a Cushnie Et Ochs red dress for The Defenders premiere's after-party. She called the look a "quick outfit change" as she was seen in a one-shoulder red floor-length mermaid dress with a slightly ruffled top and side cut-out. She finished off the look with red lips and minimal makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krysten Ritter (@therealkrystenritter)

The Magazine Shoot

This look had to be on our list because of how simply amazing Krysten was looking in the outfit. She did a photoshoot for a magazine and wore an Adam Selman trench coat for it. She added a broad black belt by Tableaux Vivants for drama and paired it with a pair of Schutz nude coloured boots. Chanel earring, dark red lips and dewy base completed Ritter's sexy look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krysten Ritter (@therealkrystenritter)

Pregnant or not, Krysten Ritter's fashion game has always been on point. Workwise, she was last seen in Jessica Jones. She also received a Critics' Choice Award nomination for her role in the series. We hope to see her more on the screen and on the red carpets. Here's wishing Krysten Ritter a very Happy Birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2020 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).