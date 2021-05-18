Krystle D'Souza is one of the most popular actresses in the telly world. She is an active social media user; she keeps sharing her stunning pictures and videos on her Instagram handle to keep fans and followers hooked. Apart from being a great actor, Krystle is also a fashionista. Every time she steps out, she manages to turn heads with her brilliant dressing sense. Recently, she has given us some quarantine summer vibes in chic beachwear. Well, going on a vacation is not an option now due to the present COVID-19 situation; thus, Krystle has taken to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of her wherein she can be seen enjoying a sunset at the beach.

In stunning black beachwear, Krystle is looking every bit of a diva in the picture. She surely knows how to stun us with her bewitching looks. Stylish beachwear is impactful enough to glam up someone's look single-handedly and we love how Krystle kept it low-key with open hair. To style her overall look, she has opted for trendy pair of sunglasses and a printed sarong.

While sharing the picture, she wrote, "Sometimes in the winds of change we find our true direction (sic)." Soon after she posted the picture, several fans of her started pouring in heart emojis on the same. Take a look at Krystle D'Souza's latest post here:

Breathtakingly Beautiful

The actress recently shared her single titled, Ek Bewafaa in which she starred opposite Akshay Kharodia. The song is a recreation of the original popular track Ek Bewafaa Hai which featured Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Krystle D’Souza will be seen in Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. Reportedly, she will also feature in Brahmarakshas 2.

