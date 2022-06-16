One of the most popular Kardashian, Kylie Jenner is a celebrity in herself and among the most successful ones. While Kim Kardashian has her own separate fan base, Kylie could easily come in as number two in the department of popularity. A beauty mogul who successfully runs her cosmetic company, Kylie is also among the most followed celebrities on Instagram. With over 348 million followers, Kylie is an influencer on a completely different level. Her social media are not only seen but also admired by millions of her followers out there. Kylie Jenner Dishing Out Some 'Red' Hot Fashion Goals in her Black Crop Top and Faux Leather Pants (View Pics).

Kylie Jenner's Instagram includes pictures from her personal album. They are filled with clicks with her family or holiday snaps and some swoon-worthy bikini pictures that instantly set the social media on fire. Kylie has a penchant for bikinis and with the kind of body that she has, it deserves to be flaunted. On days when Kylie isn't minting money with her promotional posts, she's busy roaming the world while making us sweat with her uber-hot clicks. From a crochet bikini to some colour block ones, Jenner always finds the best designs available in the market. To elaborate more on her bikini fetish here's recalling some of her bikini avatars from her Instagram account. Kylie Jenner Met Gala 2022 Look: Beauty Mogul Exudes Gen Z Bridal Vibes on Her Met Gala Red Carpet Return.

Chilling the Right Way!

Kylie Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If it's Pink, Make it Look Hot

Kylie Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Having a Colourful Splash by the Beach

Kylie Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If the Word 'Dreamy' Needed a New Definition

Kylie Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Who Else is Eyeing Her Metallic Bikini?

Kylie Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, which of her avatars was your ultimate favourite? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2022 03:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).