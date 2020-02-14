Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020: Dia Mirza Reveals Her Wardrobe Staples and Hacks

Dia Mirza (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Sustainable, timeless and effortless are the fashion preferences of Bollywood actress and former Miss Asia Pacific Dia Mirza. And what are her fashion staples? Her top picks are traditionally handcrafted sarees, sustainable textile dresses/shirts and resort wear, she quips. In a conversation with IANSlife, Dia reveals more about her fashion likings, shares hacks and also speaks on her upcoming projects. Excerpts: Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020: Kunal Kemmu to Walk For Designer Kunal Anil Tanna.

What are your fashion preferences?

Dia: Sustainable, timeless and effortless.

How do you like to dress up on an ordinary day?

Dia: It depends on what kind of day it is! I wear and enjoy all kinds of garments. Dresses, a pair of denims paired with a t-shirt, or even a salwar kurta.

Please share three fashion hacks.

Dia: Always keep a small sewing kit in your hand bag, reuse old garments but mix matching or accessorising them differently, choose natural fabrics and long lasting craftsmanship.

Three wardrobe staples for you?

Dia: Traditional handcrafted sarees, sustainable textile dresses/shirts and resort wear.

How is working with the online platform different from the mainstream media?

Dia: Nothing is more mainstream than digital in the digital age! It furthers our opportunity to be artistes, offering a democratic platform that gives audiences an intimate viewing experience at the luxury of their time! Making new friends and collaborating with like-minded people is always rewarding, winning awards for "Kaafir" was a bonus. But the best part was being able to tell a story we collectively felt so deeply about.

How does it feel to walk the ramp every time?

Dia: You mean the butterflies in the stomach? Oh yes they arrive. But go away as soon as I step foot on the ramp. Fortunately, I get to choose who I walk for and it's always for people who's craft and brand ethos I care for. So it feels really good!

How do you like the latest collection of House of Kotwara?

Dia: I absolutely love it! It speaks of timeless elegance, craftsmanship, femininity and playfulness. Sama reflects her heart in this line. The brand has always evoked a sense of comfort, freedom and beauty in my heart.

Do you do rehearsal or just follow your heart while on the ramp?

Dia: If I get time for a rehearsal, it's always good to see and feel the space in advance, but if a rehearsal cannot be managed then I just go with the flow.

What are you working on?

Dia: I start filming for Wild Dog with Nagarjuna Sir soon and will be celebrating the release of Thappad on February 28.